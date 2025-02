What are the health benefits to prebiotic drinks? You’ve probably spotted the vibrant cans of Poppi and Olipop on store shelves. But now, Coke is getting in on the prebiotic drink craze with its "Simply Pop" brand. These new beverages are marketed as gut-friendly, promising to support digestive health. But do prebiotic drinks actually offer any real health benefits? Good Question. Kirsten Mitchell explains the science behind the soda.