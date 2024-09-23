Watch CBS News

West Virginia agency helps Minnesota track gun crimes

When it comes to solving gun crimes, knowing where the weapon came from can make a big difference. A trace of the guns used by a felon to kill three first responders in Burnsville earlier this year, led investigators to that man's girlfriend. There is only one place in the world where traces like that are done. It's in West Virginia. WCCO Senior Investigative Reporter Jennifer Mayerle takes us to the ATF National Tracing Center to see how it works, and ask if there's a better way.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.