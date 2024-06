WCCO travels to France as WWII veterans look back on 80 years since D-Day All this week, John Lauritsen and photojournalist Tom Aviles will be in France, bringing us stories of Minnesota veterans who took part in World War II. Some of those veterans will be taking part in the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion on June 6. John Lauritsen gives us a preview of the type of stories we can expect.