Waterville residents survey water damage to homes from boats Gov. Tim Walz says flooding is impacting at least 40 counties across Minnesota. Crews have started assessing damage to see if the cost is high enough to qualify for help from the federal government. Some communities are racing to recover while others are bracing for the brunt of rising rivers. WCCO's Kirsten Mitchell gives us a close-up look at areas where cars can't reach in Waterville.