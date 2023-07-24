Watch CBS News

Wait, Barbie is from ... Wisconsin?

The Wisconsin Historical Society in Madison has been digging into the doll's past, and found that, according to a book Mattel put out in the '60s, Barbie graduated high school in the fictional town of Willows, Wisconsin.
