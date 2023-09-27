Watch CBS News

UPS prepares for a busy holiday shopping season

UPS is looking to hire 1,200 seasonal employees in the Twin Cities this year. Hourly pay starts at $21 for package handlers and $23 dollars for delivery drivers. Part-time and full-time positions are available.
