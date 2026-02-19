Thousands of refugees living in Minnesota facing possible deportation There are about 5,600 refugees in Minnesota without green cards. Right now, they're protected from being arrested and deported until their cases are resolved. But Homeland Security is reexamining their cases, citing fraud as the reason. Resettlement groups say the feds are just trying to deport thousands who are here legally. Ubah Ali has more on a newly obtained memo that is adding another layer to the immigration fight, and a Trump administration plan to expand the Minnesota program nationwide.