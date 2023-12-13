Thirsty Whale Bakery to reopen under new ownership but same baker The Thirsty Whale Bakery in North Minneapolis will reopen Monday with new owners, but the same baker. The owners of YoYo Donut in Minnetonka, Alise and Luke McGregor, bought The Thirsty Whale from Kyle Baker. He closed his bakery because of financial hardships. The McGregors invited him to stay on as their lead baker. He said he's grateful the community will still be able to enjoy Thirsty Whale Bakery and all the hard work that has gone into it over the years.