The Legacy Of Racially Restrictive Covenants In The Twin Cities The Twin Cities is known to have one of the biggest disparities in homeownership in the country between Black and white Americans. There are many systemic reasons for this gap, one of which can be traced back to a practice that developed at the turn of the 20th century. WCCO looked into how racially restrictive covenants have, over the years, shaped the Twin Cities area.