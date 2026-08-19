The Boundary Waters Mining Debate | Part II Minnesota's governor just issued an executive order to ban mining near the Boundary Waters, a location with pristine waters and forests but also strategic metals underground. Who's been eyeing that area in the first place? Twin Metals is the local arm of Chilean mining giant Antofagasta. The Ely-based company proposed an underground copper-nickel mine here in 2019. WCCO's Erin Hassanzadeh spoke with Twin Metals earlier this spring about why northern Minnesota is a prime spot for a much-needed project.