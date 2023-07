Talking Points: Weight loss drugs comes with a warning (part 3) Most insurance policies do not cover the drugs, but there are coupons that last for six months. Lori Rock has lost more than 100 pounds while taking Mounjaro, but with a coupon expiring, her costs are increasing from $25 a month to $1,000 a month. Meanwhile, insurance did cover Wegovy for Laura Collins, who has also had success with the drug, losing more than 100 pounds.