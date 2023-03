Talking Points: Pandemic's toll on youth mental health (part 1) Every three years Minnesota conducts a statewide survey of public school students. The latest survey results which were released in December 2022 straddled the pandemic years. Esme Murphy first spoke with Doctor Sarah Jerstad, the medical director of Outpatient Mental Health Services at Children's Minnesota, about the reporting of mental health issues and what resources should be available in schools and the community.