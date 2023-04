Talking Points: 3 state agencies knew about Monticello nuclear leak (part 3) Late last year, a leak of hundreds of thousands of gallons of contaminated water was discovered at Xcel Energy's Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant. DFL Sen. Mary Kunesh, an assistant Senate Majority leader, shared her reaction to the leaks and concerns about nuclear waste storage in the state. This is happening at a time when nuclear energy is getting a second look, because it's clean and cheap.