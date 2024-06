Steps being taken to prevent spread of bird flu in Minnesota cows Concerns over the spread of avian bird flu are carrying over to the dairy cow industry. Earlier this spring, the H5N1 virus was detected in three dairy cow herds in Minnesota. The virus hasn’t been fatal for cows, but it’s caused state officials to take unprecedented steps to stop the spread. John Lauritsen visited a farm near Lake Lillian to show us one way farmers are taking action.