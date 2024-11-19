Some communities having to pay to clean up PFAS in water from 3M There are expensive efforts in the east metro to filter out PFAS from drinking and wastewater. The forever chemicals are used in everyday items like nonstick pans, dental floss and food packaging. PFAS can build up in our bodies and harm our health. 3M settlement dollars are paying for $140 million dollar treatment facilities in Cottage Grove. But as our Erin Hassanzadeh shows us, other communities will have to foot some of the bill on their own.