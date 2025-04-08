Watch CBS News

Shoppers flock to thrift stores as prices soar

Inflation has already stretched wallets, and now faced with additional higher costs due to tariffs, shopping habits are changing. Derek James has more on how Minnesotans are adapting, and what you can do to save.
