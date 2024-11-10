Watch CBS News

Sen. Amy Klobuchar on winning reelection campaign

Sen. Amy Klobuchar beat her opponent, Royce White, 56% to 40%. She carried 12 counties that Donald Trump won. Is that a sign some sort of meeting in the middle is possible? Esme Murphy speaks to Klobuchar.
