Watch CBS News

Puppies invade WCCO's set, for a cause

Azure Davis, from Ruff Start Rescue, joined WCCO's The 4 Wednesday to talk about an upcoming event called "Sounds for Hounds," which is this Friday, from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Hilde Performance Center in Plymouth.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.