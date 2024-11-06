Watch CBS News

Prince's sister Tyka Nelson dies at 64

Tyka Nelson, sister of musical icon Prince, has died at the age of 64. During her career, Nelson released four albums and spent 11 weeks on the Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart. Nelson leaves behind two sons and five grandkids.
