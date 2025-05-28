Watch CBS News

Police are looking for a missing teen, say "he was taken against his will"

Police say 16-year-old Jordan "Manny" Collins Jr. hasn't been seen in 20 days, and believe he was taken against his will. His mother is pleading for his return.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.