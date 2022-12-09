Watch CBS News

Pinky Swear Foundation celebrates 20 years

Mitch Chepokas was 9 years old and fighting bone cancer when he made his dad pinky swear they'd help kids who were sick. Mitch lost his fight, but the Pinky Swear Foundation has made good on its promise.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.