Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 9 a.m. Minnesota forecast from May 19, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Katie Steiner says Tuesday is looking to be a washout, and the Twin Cities could see more than 2 inches of rain over the course of the next few days.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.