NEXT Weather: 6 p.m. forecast for Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024 Today was rough, with wind gusts in some parts of Minnesota up to 60 mph. Thursday will see the return of the sun, but will remain windy. It'll be cold in the morning and we will warm throughout the day. As we head into the weekend temps continue to get nicer. Chris Shaffer breaks it down and shares when we could hit the 40s.