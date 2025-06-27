Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 5 p.m. forecast from June 27, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Saturday looks to be hot and humid, with possible severe storms developing later in the day. Sunday will be less hot but the chance for storms remains.
