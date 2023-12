NEXT Weather: 5 p.m. forecast from Dec. 14, 2023 WCCO meteorologist Chris Shaffer says you can expect another mild night tonight with clouds and a few isolated sprinkles of rain moving into the area. Tomorrow will be cloudy and cooler with rain moving in later in the day. The steadiest rain will fall late tomorrow into the overnight. It will be cool enough to the north and west for a wet snow to fall…and accumulate.