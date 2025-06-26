Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 4 p.m. Minnesota forecast from June 26, 2025

WCCO meteorologist Mike Augustyniak explains why Thursday is another NEXT Weather Alert day. Most of the rain clears out by Thursday evening, with a dry and warmer Friday ahead.
