Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. weather report for Saturday, May 17, 2025

Cool over night with temps in the 30s. A frost advisory in effect for central and western Minnesota. Riley O'Connor breaks down the timing and when we could see some more rain.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.