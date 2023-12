Home for the Holidays

WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says a weak and dry weather system will bring a rain/snow mix late Monday afternoon.

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report from Dec. 3, 2023 WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows says a weak and dry weather system will bring a rain/snow mix late Monday afternoon.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On