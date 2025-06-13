Watch CBS News

NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. report for Minnesota from June 13, 2025

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 60s, with the exception of southern Minnesota where highs will reach near 80, according to meteorologist Mike Augustyniak.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.