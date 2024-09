NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. forecast for Saturday, September 28, 2024 We have 80s in our future. Sunday will feel similar with temps in the 80s and sunny. Monday will also see temps in the 80s. Tuesday is when we have our first taste of fall with temps in the 60s. We do warm back up after that. Lisa Meadows breaks down the timing for you and what you can expect over the next seven days.