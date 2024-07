NEXT Weather: 10 p.m. forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2024 Temps overnight will drop into the 70s, but will bounce right back up Sunday. We could hit 90, it'll be close. We have a chance for rain — the northern part of the state will see it first, but the metro could see rain around early evening. Lisa Meadows breaks down the timing and tells us what the beginning of the work week looks like.