Nationwide outbreak of salmonella linked to cantaloupe leads to more hospitalizations, deaths There have been over 100 new cases of and about 30 new hospitalizations across the country because of the outbreak. Minnesota has now had a total of 20 cases and 2 deaths. That’s the most cases in the country. Wisconsin has had the second highest cases with 18. The CDC says you should not eat any pre-cut cantaloupe- and if you eat the fruit at all you should wash it thoroughly.