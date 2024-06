MPD chief: Jamal Mitchell was "exceptional," but "not the exception" among police officers "Jamal represents the vast majority of police, the vast majority of men and women who live a life of purpose in this very noble job," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said at the memorial for fallen MPD officer Jamal Mitchell. "Why is it that we lose the good ones? It never seems to occur to folks that perhaps the vast majority of folks in this profession are deeply good."