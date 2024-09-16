Months later, veteran reflects on visit to Normandy on D-Day anniversary A few months ago, we introduced you to Les Schrenk, a 100-year-old World War II veteran who made his first trip to Normandy, France in June. Les was a prisoner of war during D-Day and wanted to see Omaha Beach for the first time. Our John Lauritsen and photojournalist Tom Aviles met up with Les in France, and earlier this month they caught up with him back at his Bloomington home to get his thoughts on what he’s calling a “once in a lifetime” experience.