Minnesota's 3rd Congressional seat is up for grabs (part 3) A rare open Minnesota Congressional seat is up for grabs this November. The Democratic candidate, Dr. Kelly Morrison, is running against Republican candidate Tadd Jude for Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District. Morrison has a big fundraising edge she has raised $1.3 million compared to Jude's $162,000. In Talking Points, Esme Murphy spoke with Professor Larry Jacobs from the University of Minnesota about that edge.