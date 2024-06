Minnesota WWII veteran visits Normandy on 80th anniversary of D-Day All week, WCCO's John Lauritsen and photojournalist Tom Aviles are in Normandy, France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. They’ve been talking with World War II veterans from Minnesota who made the trip overseas. Among them is 100-year-old Les Schrenk from Bloomington. We caught up with him at Omaha Beach where the former POW honored the sacrifice of so many American soldiers who never made it home.