It's the 13th annual Military Appreciation Day. This year's theme honors military spouses. As Reg Chapman reports, military service is a shared sacrifice.

Minnesota State Fair hosts 13th annual Military Appreciation Day It's the 13th annual Military Appreciation Day. This year's theme honors military spouses. As Reg Chapman reports, military service is a shared sacrifice.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On