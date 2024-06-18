Watch CBS News

Minnesota family mourns therapy dog fatally shot

A Carver County family is desperate for answers after someone shot their beloved pup several times forcing the family to put him down. WCCO's Allen Henry shows us how this member of their family was helping them with the loss of another member.
