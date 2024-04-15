Watch CBS News

Meet the newest member of the Minnesota Lynx

There was unprecedented attention on Monday night’s WNBA draft, which saw star Caitlin Clark go number one overall. WCCO’s Marielle Mohs is at the Target Center where hundreds of fired-up fans watched the draft.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.