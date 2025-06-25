Watch CBS News

Love donkeys? This Minnesota cafe is for you.

A small town west of the Twin Cities is home to a one-of-a-kind cafe. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, WCCO's John Lauritsen shows us how one couple is bringing their beloved miniature donkeys to New Germany.
