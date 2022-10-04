Watch CBS News

Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90

Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to the pinnacle of country music fame with her songs about life and love, has died at the age of 90. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more on her life and musical legacy.
