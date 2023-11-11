Watch CBS News

Loppet fever builds in Minneapolis

Claire Wilson, executive director of the Loppet Foundation, visits WCCO to talk about Saturday’s lead-up event to February's 2024 Loppet Cup — and the first World Cup race held in the U.S. in 20 years!
