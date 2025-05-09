Watch CBS News

Leng Wong, the Hmong refugee who helped hundreds resettle in Minnesota

Leng Wong fled his home of Laos months after the fall of Saigon, arriving at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, in the bitter cold, on Feb. 7, 1976.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.