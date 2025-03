Keith Ellison discusses flurry of lawsuits against Trump administration President Trump has been in office for six weeks now, and already Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has a half dozen lawsuits pending against the president for everything his attempt to end birthright citizenship to the creation of DOGE and appointing Elon Musk the head of that agency. Ellison joins WCCO's Esme Murphy on WCCO Sunday Morning at 10:30 a.m.