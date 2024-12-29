Watch CBS News

Jimmy Carter, former president, dies at 100

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has died at 100 years old. According to the Carter Center, he was at his home in Plains, Georgia, when he passed Saturday afternoon. Skyler Henry looks back at the life and service of America's 39th president.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.