Watch CBS News

Is it even safe to swim in the Mississippi?

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) says the river "fails to meet its recreation standard" south of St. Cloud. Experts say the river is significantly cleaner and healthier than it was before the Clean Water Act of 1972.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.