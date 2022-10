Inflation increased 0.4% in September, 8.2% over the last year The September Consumer Price Index shows prices rose 8.2% over the last year, and increased 0.4% between August and September. Gargi Chaudhuri, head of iShares Investment Strategy Americas at BlackRock, and CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined Tanya Rivero and Nancy Chen to discuss the impact of these numbers on the U.S. economy.