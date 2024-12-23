Watch CBS News

Inbound BrewCo hosting Book Fair for Adults

Calling all eighties and nineties kids! Remember the Scholastic Book Fair? Get excited because you can live your middle school dreams by attending the Book Fair for Adults. It's happening at Inbound BrewCo in Minneapolis.
