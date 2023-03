663 plungers, including WCCO's David Schuman, braved frigid water temperatures to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Hundreds take the Special Olympics Polar Plunge in Burnsville 663 plungers, including WCCO's David Schuman, braved frigid water temperatures to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On