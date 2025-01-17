Watch CBS News

HSSR: Jan 17, 2025

It was a battle of north vs. south in boys hockey Friday night as Grand Rapids and White Bear Lake battled on the ice. Plus, a former University of Minnesota hockey player is feeling thankful amid his battle with a life-altering disease.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.